How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) will host the New York Knicks (3-3) after losing three home games in a row.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.
- New York has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 23rd.
- The Knicks record 9.1 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Hawks give up (121.9).
- New York is 2-0 when scoring more than 121.9 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (48.8%).
- The Knicks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 18th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 109 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 109 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Knicks posted 111.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 114.4 points per game on the road.
- New York allowed 105.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than it allowed on the road (111.1).
- At home, the Knicks made 0.2 more treys per game (13.3) than in road games (13.1). However, they owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (37.3%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Hawks averaged 121.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 114.8.
- The Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 120.2 away.
- The Hawks made more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (35.9%).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Precious Achiuwa
|Out
|Hamstring
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Hamstring
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Rib