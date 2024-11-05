How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6 Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) will host the New York Knicks (3-3) after losing three home games in a row.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

MSG, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.

New York has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 23rd.

The Knicks record 9.1 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Hawks give up (121.9).

New York is 2-0 when scoring more than 121.9 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (48.8%).

The Knicks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 18th.

The Hawks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 109 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 109 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Knicks posted 111.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 114.4 points per game on the road.

New York allowed 105.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than it allowed on the road (111.1).

At home, the Knicks made 0.2 more treys per game (13.3) than in road games (13.1). However, they owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (37.3%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks averaged 121.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 114.8.

The Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 120.2 away.

The Hawks made more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (35.9%).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Precious Achiuwa Out Hamstring Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle Cameron Payne Questionable Hamstring

Hawks Injuries