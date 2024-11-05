How to Watch Tennessee vs. Samford Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 5 Published 6:49 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Samford Bulldogs on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Samford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game last season, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) and gave up 69.7 per outing (287th in college basketball).

Last season, Tennessee was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (38.5 per game) and 203rd in rebounds conceded (32.4).

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 139th in the country in committing them (14.4 per game) last year. It was eighth-worst in forcing them (11.2 per game).

The Volunteers connected on 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), while their opponents made 6.2 on average.

The Volunteers ranked 65th in college basketball with 89.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 201st defensively with 81.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Samford 2023-24 Stats

The Bulldogs averaged 58.1 points per game last season (307th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (87th in college basketball). They had a -82 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Samford grabbed 30.8 boards per game (246th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.3 rebounds per contest (243rd-ranked).

Samford averaged 13.7 turnovers per game (94th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

The Bulldogs knocked down 5.4 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), while their opponents made 5.3 on average.

The Bulldogs averaged 76.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (271st in college basketball), and gave up 80 points per 100 possessions (159th in college basketball).

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Samford’s Top Players (2023-24)

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Carly Heidger 29 9.7 4.9 1.6 0.7 0.7 0.6 Sadie Stetson 30 8.7 2.8 1.2 1.4 0.1 2.2 Masyn Marchbanks 28 8.4 2.6 1.3 1 0 1.5 Kennedy Langham 30 8.2 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.3 Emily Bowman 30 7.9 8.5 0.6 0.2 2.5 0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 5 vs. Samford at 6:30 PM ET

November 7 vs. UT Martin at 6:30 PM ET

November 12 vs. Middle Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 16 vs. Liberty at 12:00 PM ET

November 26 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

Samford’s Upcoming Schedule

November 5 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 8 at Central Arkansas at 12:00 PM ET

November 10 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

November 14 at Florida State at 6:00 PM ET

November 17 vs. Fisk at 6:00 PM ET

November 19 vs. Montevallo at 12:00 PM ET

