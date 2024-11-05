How to Pick the Capitals vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 6
Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
If you’re searching for best bets for the Washington Capitals’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right spot. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.
Capitals vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.5 goals)
- This season, eight of Washington’s 11 games have gone over Wednesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.
- This season, seven of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- The Capitals score 4.18 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.42, adding up to 1.1 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.
- This game’s over/under is 0.9 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Capitals Moneyline: -111
- The Capitals were a moneyline favorite in three games this season, and won every time.
- Washington has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -111 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Capitals’ implied win probability is 52.6%.
Predators Moneyline: -109
- Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in three opportunities).
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are -109 or longer, they are yet to win a game in three opportunities.
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 52.2% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Washington 5, Nashville 1
Capitals Points Leaders
- A leading offensive player this season for Washington, Dylan Strome has put up 17 points.
- Having scored seven goals and adding seven assists, Alexander Ovechkin is an important piece of the offense for Washington through 11 games.
- With 12 points through 11 games (seven goals and five assists), Connor McMichael has been an important part of Washington’s offensive attack this season.
- In six games played this season, Charlie Lindgren (3-3-0) has given up 16 goals.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg’s six goals and four assists in 12 games give him 10 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Ryan O’Reilly’s nine points this season, including three goals and six assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Roman Josi has one goal and six assists, for a season point total of seven.
- Juuse Saros has a .902 save percentage (29th in the league), with 258 total saves, while giving up 28 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 3-6-1 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Capitals’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/31/2024
|Canadiens
|W 6-3
|Home
|-227
|11/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|W 7-2
|Home
|-274
|11/3/2024
|Hurricanes
|L 4-2
|Away
|+224
|11/6/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-111
|11/8/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
|11/9/2024
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|L 5-1
|Home
|-131
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|W 5-2
|Home
|-129
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|L 3-0
|Home
|-142
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Away
|-109
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|–
|Home
|–
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
Washington vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
