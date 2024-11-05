How to Pick the Capitals vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 6 Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

If you’re searching for best bets for the Washington Capitals’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right spot. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.

Capitals vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.5 goals)

This season, eight of Washington’s 11 games have gone over Wednesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

This season, seven of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Capitals score 4.18 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.42, adding up to 1.1 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

This game’s over/under is 0.9 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Capitals Moneyline: -111

The Capitals were a moneyline favorite in three games this season, and won every time.

Washington has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -111 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Capitals’ implied win probability is 52.6%.

Predators Moneyline: -109

Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in three opportunities).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are -109 or longer, they are yet to win a game in three opportunities.

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 52.2% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Washington 5, Nashville 1

Capitals Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Washington, Dylan Strome has put up 17 points.

Having scored seven goals and adding seven assists, Alexander Ovechkin is an important piece of the offense for Washington through 11 games.

With 12 points through 11 games (seven goals and five assists), Connor McMichael has been an important part of Washington’s offensive attack this season.

In six games played this season, Charlie Lindgren (3-3-0) has given up 16 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s six goals and four assists in 12 games give him 10 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Ryan O’Reilly’s nine points this season, including three goals and six assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Roman Josi has one goal and six assists, for a season point total of seven.

Juuse Saros has a .902 save percentage (29th in the league), with 258 total saves, while giving up 28 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 3-6-1 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Capitals’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/31/2024 Canadiens W 6-3 Home -227 11/2/2024 Blue Jackets W 7-2 Home -274 11/3/2024 Hurricanes L 4-2 Away +224 11/6/2024 Predators – Home -111 11/8/2024 Penguins – Home – 11/9/2024 Blues – Away – 11/13/2024 Maple Leafs – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away -109 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away – 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away –

Washington vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

