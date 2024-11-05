Harlan County election results Published 10:10 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The polls have closed, and the unofficial vote count is in for Harlan County for the 2024 General Election.

These results are unofficial, only reflect Harlan County, and do not include write-in votes.

According to the Harlan County Clerk’s Office, Harlan Countians cast 9,109 votes for Republican Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump and 1,199 votes for Democrat Kamala Harris, giving Trump 88 percent of the vote in Harlan County.

Email newsletter signup

The race for Kentucky State Senator for the 29th District is still undecided at this time. Due to special circumstance, this race will be decided via write-in votes.

The Harlan City Council will seat the seven candidates receiving the most votes. These are Justin Luttrell with 353 votes, Jeff Phillips with 346 votes, Jeanne Ann Lee with 300 votes, Anne Hensley with 295 votes, Dave McCarthy with 293 votes, Chris Jones with 284 votes, and Bennie Patton Jr. with 275 votes.

The Evarts City Council will include Jacqueline Renfro who received 169 votes and Clark Williams with 96 votes.

The Cumberland City Council will remain unchanged since the current members received the most votes. The council will include Jonathan David Fields with 346 votes, Tyler Blair with 322 votes, Randall “Corky” Tackett with 281 votes, Tommy Jenkins with 281 votes, Jordan Blair with 238 votes, George Powers with 234 votes, and Elana Scopa Forson with 233 votes.

The Benham City Council will include Kristen Simpson with 152 votes, Chad Morgan with 136 votes, Bradley Sherman with 129 votes, Devin Watts with 126 votes, and George C. Massey Sr. with 117 votes.

Loyall City Council members will be Richard W. Call with 131 votes, Ashely Bledsoe with 114 votes, David Clay Lewis with 114 votes, William Anthony Epperson with 110 votes, and Elvin Smith with 103 votes.

The Lynch City Council seats went to Jerry Edwards with 191 votes, Roger Wilhoit with 157 votes, Hal Tom Woods Jr. with 153 votes, Leslie J. Young with 141 votes, R. Sissy Rutherford with 136 votes, and Mark E. Hudack with 129 votes.

The cities of Harlan, Cumberland and Evarts each voted in favor of allowing medical cannabis businesses inside their city limits.

Harlan County votes totaled in favor of constitutional amendment 1, to prohibit people who are not U.S. citizens from voting in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. A majority of Harlan County voters voted no on constitutional amendment 2, which would allow public funds to be used in private schools.

Hal Rogers (R) was unopposed for the U.S. Representative for 5th Congressional District. Adam Bowling (R) was unopposed for Kentucky State Representative for the 87th District, and Mitchum Whitaker was unopposed for Kentucky State Representative for the 94th District.

Harlan County Circuit Court Clerk Wendy Flanary was unopposed for her office, and Karen Davenport ran unopposed for the 26th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Gary Farmer remains the 2nd Educational District member for the Harlan County Board of Education, and Keri Stevens will be the Harlan County Board of Education member from the 3rd District. Both Farmer and Stevens were unnapposed.

Mathew Nunez and Cynthia Allison will both retain their seats on the Harlan Independent School District Board of Education.