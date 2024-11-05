Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is looking at a matchup against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (195.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Should Okonkwo be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Chargers? Prior to making that call, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.1

3.1 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Ranked 38th at his position and 279th overall in the NFL, Okonkwo has 19.9 fantasy points (2.5 per game).

Okonkwo has averaged 2.7 fantasy points (8.2 total) over his past three games. He has 102 yards receiving, on nine catches (13 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Okonkwo has accumulated 9.3 fantasy points (1.9 per game) in his past five games. He has 113 yards receiving, on 13 catches (19 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, Chigoziem Okonkwo put up a season-high 7.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Okonkwo finished with -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

