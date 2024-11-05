Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 6 Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

As they gear up to take on the Nashville Predators (4-7-1) on Wednesday, November 6 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (8-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Chychrun D Out Upper Body T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip Matt Roy D Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals’ 46 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

Washington has allowed 33 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.

They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +13.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 29 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-121) Predators (+101) 5.5

