Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 6
Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
As they gear up to take on the Nashville Predators (4-7-1) on Wednesday, November 6 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (8-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Chychrun
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out For Season
|Back
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out For Season
|Hip
|Matt Roy
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals’ 46 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- Washington has allowed 33 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
- They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +13.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 29 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 20th in the league.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-121)
|Predators (+101)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.