Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4?
Published 12:53 am Monday, November 4, 2024
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Marchessault averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
