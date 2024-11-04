Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 4, 2024

On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Marchessault averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

