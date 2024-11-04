Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 4, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 30.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

