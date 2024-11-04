Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Can we count on Filip Forsberg finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In six of 11 games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

