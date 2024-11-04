Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 17

Published 6:20 am Monday, November 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 17

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-5) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The matchup airs on KATU and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Trail Blazers Hawks
106.7 Points Avg. 118.4
114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7
41.6% Field Goal % 47.5%
34.3% Three Point % 35.9%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Trail Blazers’ Top Players

  • Anfernee Simons puts up 18.9 points per game while also adding 5.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
  • Deandre Ayton is responsible for 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
  • Jerami Grant is the top active three-point shooter for the Trail Blazers, hitting 2.9 per game.
  • Portland’s blocks tend to come from Grant, who collects 1.6 per game. Toumani Camara is a primary source of steals for Portland, averaging 1.9 steals a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 27 points per game and 11.7 assists per game to go with 5 rebounds per contest.
  • Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 18.1 points, 5.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds this season.
  • Young averages 3.3 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Johnson (1.9 steals and one block per game).

Trail Blazers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/7 Spurs Away
11/8 Timberwolves Away
11/10 Grizzlies Home
11/12 Timberwolves Home
11/13 Timberwolves Home
11/17 Hawks Home
11/20 Thunder Away
11/22 Rockets Away
11/23 Rockets Away
11/25 Grizzlies Away
11/27 Pacers Away

Go see the Trail Blazers or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4

How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 4

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings on TV or Streaming Live - November 4

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings on TV or Streaming Live – November 4

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 9 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 9 with a free Fubo trial

Print Article

SportsPlus