Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 17 Published 6:20 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-5) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The matchup airs on KATU and FDSSE.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Favorite: –

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Trail Blazers Hawks 106.7 Points Avg. 118.4 114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7 41.6% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.3% Three Point % 35.9%

Trail Blazers’ Top Players

Anfernee Simons puts up 18.9 points per game while also adding 5.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton is responsible for 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Jerami Grant is the top active three-point shooter for the Trail Blazers, hitting 2.9 per game.

Portland’s blocks tend to come from Grant, who collects 1.6 per game. Toumani Camara is a primary source of steals for Portland, averaging 1.9 steals a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 27 points per game and 11.7 assists per game to go with 5 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 18.1 points, 5.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds this season.

Young averages 3.3 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Johnson (1.9 steals and one block per game).

Trail Blazers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/7 Spurs – Away – 11/8 Timberwolves – Away – 11/10 Grizzlies – Home – 11/12 Timberwolves – Home – 11/13 Timberwolves – Home – 11/17 Hawks – Home – 11/20 Thunder – Away – 11/22 Rockets – Away – 11/23 Rockets – Away – 11/25 Grizzlies – Away – 11/27 Pacers – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away –

