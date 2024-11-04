Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Nov. 9 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:55 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will host an SEC clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State statistical matchup

Tennessee Mississippi State 474 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (34th) 271.6 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.7 (130th) 234.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.3 (86th) 239.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.2 (41st) 11 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (67th) 14 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (66th)

Tennessee leaders

Dylan Sampson has been putting up numbers on the ground, rushing for 982 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight games.

In the receiving game, Sampson has added 97 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 11 catches.

Nico Iamaleava has suited up for eight games in 2024, and he’s totaled 1,703 passing yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions and a 65.2% completion percentage.

As a runner, Iamaleava has rushed for 193 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

Dont’e Thornton has been an integral part of the Volunteers’ aerial attack in 2024, tallying 17 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

Mississippi State leaders

In nine games, Davon Booth has rushed for 472 yards (52.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Booth has scored four touchdowns, with nine receptions for 125 yards.

In nine games, Kevin Coleman Jr. has 57 receptions for 688 yards (76.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

In nine games, Michael Van Buren Jr. has thrown for 1,323 yards (147 per game), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

On the ground, Van Buren has scored four touchdowns and accumulated 4 yards.

