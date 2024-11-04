How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4

Published 4:56 am Monday, November 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (3-4) face the Boston Celtics (6-1) at State Farm Arena on November 4, 2024.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 23rd.
  • The Celtics score 123.7 points per game, only two more points than the 121.7 the Hawks give up.
  • Boston has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 121.7 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 17th.
  • The Hawks’ 118.4 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 112 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112 points, Atlanta is 3-3.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics scored 123.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (118).
  • In 2023-24, Boston allowed 107.9 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 110.5.
  • The Celtics averaged 17 threes per game with a 40.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2.9% points better than they averaged away from home (16 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Hawks scored 121.9 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 114.8.
  • In 2023-24, the Hawks gave up 0.6 more points per game at home (120.8) than on the road (120.2).
  • The Hawks made more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jaylen Brown Out Hip
Sam Hauser Questionable Back
Kristaps Porzingis Out Foot

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
De’Andre Hunter Questionable Knee
Onyeka Okongwu Questionable Toe
Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring
Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder
Vit Krejci Out Adductor

