How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published 4:56 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (3-4) face the Boston Celtics (6-1) at State Farm Arena on November 4, 2024.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 23rd.
- The Celtics score 123.7 points per game, only two more points than the 121.7 the Hawks give up.
- Boston has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 121.7 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 17th.
- The Hawks’ 118.4 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 112 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112 points, Atlanta is 3-3.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics scored 123.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (118).
- In 2023-24, Boston allowed 107.9 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 110.5.
- The Celtics averaged 17 threes per game with a 40.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2.9% points better than they averaged away from home (16 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Hawks scored 121.9 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 114.8.
- In 2023-24, the Hawks gave up 0.6 more points per game at home (120.8) than on the road (120.2).
- The Hawks made more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Out
|Hip
|Sam Hauser
|Questionable
|Back
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Foot
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Questionable
|Toe
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor