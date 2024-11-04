How to Watch Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream – November 4 Published 7:42 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) take on the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

Last season, the Volunteers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ opponents made.

In games Tennessee shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.

The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs ranked 66th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers averaged were 5.6 more points than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed (73.2).

Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.

Gardner-Webb compiled a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 38.9% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs were the 66th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 73.5 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.

When Gardner-Webb gave up fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 16-6.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game in away games, a difference of two points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.3.

Tennessee drained 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Gardner-Webb averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (74.4).

In 2023-24, the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (76.6).

At home, Gardner-Webb drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Gardner-Webb’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (37.8%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville – KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central – McDougald-McLendon Arena 11/11/2024 @ Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

