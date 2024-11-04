How to Watch Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream – November 4

Published 7:42 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) take on the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Volunteers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ opponents made.
  • In games Tennessee shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
  • The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs ranked 66th.
  • Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers averaged were 5.6 more points than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed (73.2).
  • Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.
  • Gardner-Webb compiled a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Runnin’ Bulldogs were the 66th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.
  • The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 73.5 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.
  • When Gardner-Webb gave up fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 16-6.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game in away games, a difference of two points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.3.
  • Tennessee drained 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • In 2023-24, Gardner-Webb averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (74.4).
  • In 2023-24, the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (76.6).
  • At home, Gardner-Webb drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Gardner-Webb’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (37.8%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
11/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/11/2024 @ Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center

