How to Watch Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream – November 4
Published 7:42 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) take on the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Last season, the Volunteers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ opponents made.
- In games Tennessee shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
- The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs ranked 66th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers averaged were 5.6 more points than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed (73.2).
- Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.
- Gardner-Webb compiled a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Runnin’ Bulldogs were the 66th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.
- The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 73.5 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.
- When Gardner-Webb gave up fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 16-6.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game in away games, a difference of two points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.3.
- Tennessee drained 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Gardner-Webb averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (74.4).
- In 2023-24, the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (76.6).
- At home, Gardner-Webb drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Gardner-Webb’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (37.8%) as well.
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|–
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/11/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|–
|Petersen Events Center
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.