Harlan Independent School Board hears construction update Published 9:02 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan Independent School Board held their October meeting recently, receiving an update on ongoing construction projects in the district.

Superintendent C.D. Morton advised the board about the status of the project at the district’s athletic complex.

“I’ll go over it really quick,” Morton told the board. “The football field is done. We need the letters on the building, and we need the additional flooring that we added, the rubber flooring we had installed.”

Morton informed the board the flooring is expected to be completed sometime in November.

Morton provided some additional information on the key/lock systems at the athletic complex and throughout the district.

“The great news on keying is once that and the building we’re now in are done, every building in the district will be under one keying system,” Morton said. “That’s great for security.”

Morton noted the district has done a good job of maintaining control of who has access to the district’s buildings.

“It may not mean a lot to some people, but the custodians don’t have to carry around a truckload of keys,” Morton explained. “We basically have a key that can get you into each building, each building has its own master, and we have that all under control.”

Morton also updated the board on construction projects on the district’s main campus.

“The last windows were installed,” Morton said. “We do have quite a bit of painting left to do, we will finish that painting up in the next couple of weeks…there are two rooms and a small side room that need carpet, that will happen this week…then they’ll come in and finish the ceilings. They can do the ceiling in about a day, so we’re literally a week or two away.”

In other board activity:

• The board heard a report on the district’s Kentucky Summative Assessment scores;

• Construction change orders were approved;

• KETS assistance offer was approved;

• Meeting minutes were approved;

• Payment of bills was approved;

• The attendance/enrollment report was accepted;

• The FRYSC activity report was accepted;

• An 8th grade field trip to Washington D.C. was approved.