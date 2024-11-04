Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – November 4
Published 6:19 am Monday, November 4, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 11 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -3.
- He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Forsberg averages 4.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of 11 opportunities).
- In 11 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with one multi-point game.
Kings Defensive Insights
- The Kings have allowed 39 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of 0, the team is 13th in the league.
- The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|11
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
