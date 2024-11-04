Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – November 4 Published 6:19 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 11 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -3.

He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Forsberg averages 4.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of 11 opportunities).

In 11 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Kings Defensive Insights

The Kings have allowed 39 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of 0, the team is 13th in the league.

The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.