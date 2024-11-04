Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 4 Published 8:19 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Boston Celtics (6-1) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Celtics 124 – Hawks 114

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 10.5)

Hawks (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.3)

Celtics (-10.3) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 237.9

The Celtics (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 42.8% more often than the Hawks (1-6-0) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the total 100% of the time this season (seven out of seven). That’s more often than Boston and its opponents have (three out of seven).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 6-1, while the Hawks are 1-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been lifted by their offense, as they rank best in the NBA by scoring 123.7 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points allowed (112 per contest).

With 42.9 rebounds per game, Boston ranks 21st in the NBA. It surrenders 42 rebounds per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

So far this season, the Celtics rank 23rd in the league in assists, averaging 23.4 per game.

Boston is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 11.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Celtics rank best in the NBA by draining 19.1 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 38.1%.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA (118.4 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (121.7 points allowed per game).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42 per game) and 16th in rebounds allowed (45).

The Hawks are seventh in the league in assists (27.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.4).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.4). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.