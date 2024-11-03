Week 11 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 10:41 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

Wondering about the best bet among all 50 Football Bowl Subdivision games in Week 11? Our choice, in terms of the point spreads, is Notre Dame at -4.5 — but see below, because we have plenty more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities.

Look for computer picks and insights for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Notre Dame -4.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 30.9 points

Notre Dame by 30.9 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 9

Nov. 9 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss +6.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 5 points

Ole Miss by 5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 9

Nov. 9 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Virginia Tech +4.5 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Clemson Tigers at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Winner & Margin: Virginia Tech by 4.4 points

Virginia Tech by 4.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 9

Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

