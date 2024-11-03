Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Basketball Tickets – Sunday, November 17 Published 5:04 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers will open their 2024-25 season matching up with the Austin Peay Governors on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat Austin Peay 78.8 Points For 74.8 67.4 Points Against 73.2 44.0% Field Goal % 44.7% 38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 46.3% 34.4% Three Point % 36.1% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 32.3%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dalton Knecht put up 21.7 points per game last season.

Jonas Aidoo notched 7.3 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler averaged 6.1 assists per game.

Knecht knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.

Zeigler grabbed 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.

Austin Peay’s Top Players (2023-24)

Demarcus Sharp scored 17.0 points per game last season and added 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Ja’Monta Black made 3.2 threes per game a season ago.

Sharp recorded 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Tennessee Schedule

Austin Peay Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.