Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Basketball Tickets – Sunday, November 17
Published 5:04 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers will open their 2024-25 season matching up with the Austin Peay Governors on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. Austin Peay 2023-24 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Austin Peay
|78.8
|Points For
|74.8
|67.4
|Points Against
|73.2
|44.0%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|38.9%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|46.3%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.3%
Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dalton Knecht put up 21.7 points per game last season.
- Jonas Aidoo notched 7.3 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler averaged 6.1 assists per game.
- Knecht knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Zeigler grabbed 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.
Austin Peay’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Demarcus Sharp scored 17.0 points per game last season and added 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Ja’Monta Black made 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Sharp recorded 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Union (TN)
|–
F&M Bank Arena
|11/8/2024
|@ Butler
|–
Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2024
|Chattanooga
|–
F&M Bank Arena
|11/17/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2024
|@ Morehead State
|–
Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/26/2024
|Georgia State
|–
The Reef at FSCJ South Campus
