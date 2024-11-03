SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 11 Published 2:20 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

Heading into Week 11 of the college football season, let’s go over our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the SEC stacks up against the competition.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

8th Last Game Result: W 34-0 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Ole Miss

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 49th

49th Last Game Result: W 63-31 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Georgia

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Texas

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

7-1 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th

66th Last Game Result: W 27-24 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: South Carolina

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

5-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th

7th Last Game Result: W 44-20 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

3rd Last Game Result: L 38-23 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Tennessee

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

50th Last Game Result: W 28-18 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

7-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th

9th Last Game Result: L 44-20 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-3 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 23rd

23rd Last Game Result: W 17-7 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: Oklahoma

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-4 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: W 59-14 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 12: Arkansas

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 25th

25th Last Game Result: L 63-31 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Missouri

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd

62nd Last Game Result: L 34-0 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 14: Kentucky

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

12th Last Game Result: L 28-18 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th

34th Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th

16th Last Game Result: W 45-20 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

