Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4 Published 10:41 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (4-6-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Drew Doughty D Out Ankle Arthur Kaliyev RW Out Clavicle

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 29th in the league with 29 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Nashville has given up 38 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.

They have the league’s 26th-ranked goal differential at -9.

Kings Season Insights

With 39 goals (3.2 per game), the Kings have the league’s 11th-ranked offense.

Los Angeles allows 3.2 goals per game (39 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Predators vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-140) Kings (+118) 6

