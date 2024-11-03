Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4
Published 10:41 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (4-6-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Drew Doughty
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Arthur Kaliyev
|RW
|Out
|Clavicle
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 29th in the league with 29 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Nashville has given up 38 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.
- They have the league’s 26th-ranked goal differential at -9.
Kings Season Insights
- With 39 goals (3.2 per game), the Kings have the league’s 11th-ranked offense.
- Los Angeles allows 3.2 goals per game (39 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.
Predators vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-140)
|Kings (+118)
|6
