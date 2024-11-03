NBA Best Bets: Pelicans vs. Hawks Picks for November 3 Published 12:41 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Prior to making a wager on this game, take a peek at the best bets available on Sunday based on our computer predictions.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Pelicans vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)

New Orleans has won twice against the spread this season.

Atlanta is winless against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, the Pelicans have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

The Hawks don’t have a win ATS (0-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Pick OU:

Over (229.5)





The Pelicans’ six games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 229.5 points three times.

Every game the Hawks have played this season has gone over 229.5 combined points scored.

The average total in New Orleans’ games this season is 222.3, 7.2 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s matchups this season is 230.7, 1.2 more points than this game’s point total.

The Pelicans are the 17th-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the ninth-most points.

The Hawks have allowed the 26th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Pelicans have given up the 17th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Pelicans (-190)

The Pelicans have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Hawks have were defeated in both of the contests they’ve played as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has a record of 2-1 when it’s favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Atlanta has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +155 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

