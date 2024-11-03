NBA Best Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks Picks for November 4 Published 6:42 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (6-1) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday, November 4, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

For the best bets you can place on Monday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Against the spread, Boston is 4-3-0 this year.

Atlanta has no wins against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point favorite or greater, the Celtics have two wins ATS (2-2).

The Hawks are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (234.5)





The Celtics and their opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 234.5 points in five of six games this season.

Boston has an average point total of 229.9 in its outings this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this year have had a 230.7-point total on average, 3.8 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Celtics score the most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the 11th-most.

The Celtics are the league’s 27th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 25th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Celtics (-500)

The Celtics have won six of the seven games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have were defeated in both of the match ups they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Boston has been at least a -500 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +375 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.