How to Watch the NBA Today, November 4

There are 15 games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Orlando Magic versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 4

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT

NBCS-BA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

SportsNet LA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

NBCS-CA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: KJZZ and CHSN

KJZZ and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and MSG

SCHN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSFL

FDSOK and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

KATU and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSIN

KFAA and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and SportsNet

ALT and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH

NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSW

KTLA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

