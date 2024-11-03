How to Pick the Predators vs. Kings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 4 Published 12:50 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

On Monday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are set to face off against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this matchup, continue reading.

Predators vs. Kings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

Five Nashville games this season have gone over Monday’s over/under of 6.5 goals.

This season, five of Los Angeles’ games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

The over/under for this game (6.5) is 0.6 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.64) and the Kings (3.25).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.7 goals per game, 0.2 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -138

The Predators have been victorious in four of their eight games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).

Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 58.0% in this contest.

Kings Moneyline: +117

Los Angeles has secured an upset victory twice when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in six games as the underdog).

When the Kings’ moneyline odds are +117 or longer, they are yet to win a game in two opportunities.

Los Angeles has a 46.1% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 10 points in 11 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and six assists for Nashville to compile nine total points (0.8 per game).

On 49 shots (for one goal) and six assists, Roman Josi has recorded seven points this season.

Juuse Saros (3-5-1) has a 2.9 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.

Kings Points Leaders

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar has totaled nine assists and four goals in 12 games, good for 13 points.

Brandt Clarke’s 11 points this season, including one goal and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Los Angeles.

Alex Laferriere has eight goals and three assists for Nashville.

Darcy Kuemper has a record of 3-0-3 in six games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 152 saves and an .889 save percentage, 45th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings – Home -138 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away – 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away – 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home –

Kings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/29/2024 Sharks L 4-2 Away -312 10/30/2024 Golden Knights W 6-3 Home +115 11/2/2024 Blackhawks L 4-3 Home -187 11/4/2024 Predators – Away +117 11/5/2024 Wild – Away – 11/7/2024 Canucks – Home – 11/9/2024 Blue Jackets – Home –

Nashville vs. Los Angeles Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

