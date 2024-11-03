Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 4
Published 6:42 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks’ (2-4) injury report has five players listed heading into their Monday, November 4 matchup with the Boston Celtics (6-1, three injured players) at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Celtics secured a 113-103 win against the Hornets. In the victory, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 29 points.
The Hawks’ last contest on Friday ended in a 123-115 loss to the Kings. Trae Young scored 25 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Out
|Hip
|25.7
|7.2
|3.8
|Sam Hauser
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|7.3
|4.8
|1.3
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Foot
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Out
|Toe
|12.4
|5.2
|1.6
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-10.5
|234.5
