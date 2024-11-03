Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 4 Published 6:42 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks’ (2-4) injury report has five players listed heading into their Monday, November 4 matchup with the Boston Celtics (6-1, three injured players) at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Celtics secured a 113-103 win against the Hornets. In the victory, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 29 points.

The Hawks’ last contest on Friday ended in a 123-115 loss to the Kings. Trae Young scored 25 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Brown SF Out Hip 25.7 7.2 3.8 Sam Hauser PF Questionable Back 7.3 4.8 1.3 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Foot

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2 Onyeka Okongwu C Out Toe 12.4 5.2 1.6 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10.5 234.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.