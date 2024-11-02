Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Will Zachary L’Heureux find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Avalanche?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

L’Heureux stats and insights

L’Heureux is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

L’Heureux has no points on the power play.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.