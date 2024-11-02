Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:33 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

All of Tyler Boyd’s stats can be found on this page.

Boyd’s season stats include 184 yards on 21 receptions (8.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 30 times.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Boyd is currently listed on this week’s injury report (questionable, shoulder).

The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Calvin Ridley (DNP/shoulder): 22 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Total: 38 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 21 184 70 0 8.8

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0

