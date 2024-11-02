Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:33 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

Tyjae Spears has been ruled out for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Spears’ stats can be found below.

On the ground, Spears has season stats of 33 rushes for 114 yards and one TD, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also has 12 catches on 12 targets for 76 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Spears (out, hamstring) is listed on the injury report this week.

The Titans have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Tony Pollard (questionable/foot): 114 Rush Att; 494 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 109 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Total: 38 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 114 1 3.5 12 12 76 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0

