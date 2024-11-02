Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:33 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

In the running game, Pollard has season stats of 114 rushes for 494 yards and three TDs, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has 21 catches on 29 targets for 109 yards.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Pollard is currently listed on this week’s injury report (questionable, foot).

The Titans have one other running back on the injury list this week: Tyjae Spears (out/hamstring): 33 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 76 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Total: 38 points

Pollard 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 114 494 3 4.3 29 21 109 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 20 94 0 3 23 0

