Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

In the upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

