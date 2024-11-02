Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Avalanche?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nyquist stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.