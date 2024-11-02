Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

