Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

