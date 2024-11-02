Titans vs. Patriots Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 9 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

A victory by the Tennessee Titans over the New England Patriots is our computer model prediction for these teams’ upcoming matchup, on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET (at Nissan Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Titans have struggled offensively, ranking third-worst in the NFL (281.6 yards per game) this season. However, they rank best defensively, surrendering just 265.4 yards per game. The Patriots’ offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, generating 15.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 24.6 points ceded per contest.

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (-3) Over (38.5) Titans 24, Patriots 18

Titans Betting Info

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 61.5%.

Tennessee has covered the spread just once in seven games this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

So far this season, four of Tennessee’s seven games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 38.5 points, 2.4 fewer than the average total in this season’s Titans contests (playoffs included).

Patriots Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Patriots have a 42.6% chance to win.

New England has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been an underdog by 3 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

New England games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

The average total points scored in Patriots games (postseason included) this year (38.5) is 1.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Titans vs. Patriots 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 17.1 28 16 24.7 18 30.5 Patriots 15.5 24.6 19 25.3 12 24

