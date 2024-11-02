Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 4 Published 8:49 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

Monday’s game between the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-61 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Gardner-Webb should cover the spread, which is listed at 26.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -26.5

Tennessee -26.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -20000, Gardner-Webb +3500

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb

Pick ATS: Gardner-Webb (+26.5)

Gardner-Webb (+26.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

Last year, Tennessee was 52nd in college basketball on offense (78.8 points scored per game) and 55th defensively (67.4 points allowed).

The Volunteers grabbed 35.9 rebounds per game and gave up 32 boards last season, ranking 29th and 205th, respectively, in the country.

Tennessee was 20th-best in the nation in assists (16.6 per game) last year.

Last year, the Volunteers were 50th in the country in 3-point makes (8.8 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Tennessee gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 190th and 36th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Volunteers took 58.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of the Volunteers’ baskets were 2-pointers, and 32.2% were 3-pointers.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

With 73.5 points per game on offense, Gardner-Webb ranked 176th in the nation last season. On defense, it allowed 73.2 points per contest, which ranked 221st in college basketball.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs pulled down 34.5 rebounds per game (66th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.8 rebounds per contest (258th-ranked).

Gardner-Webb put up 12.7 assists per game, which ranked them 216th in the nation.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, the Runnin’ Bulldogs ranked 167th in college basketball. They forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 211th in college basketball.

Last season the Runnin’ Bulldogs drained 7.5 treys per game (171st-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (139th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Gardner-Webb was 94th in college basketball with 6.7 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 162nd with a 33.4% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Gardner-Webb took 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.3% of the team’s buckets) and 36.1% threes (28.7%).

