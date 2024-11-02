Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 19:22 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.
- Stamkos has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).
- Stamkos has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).
- He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in 10 games played).
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
