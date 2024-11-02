Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 19:22 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.

Stamkos has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).

Stamkos has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in 10 games played).

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.