Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 19:22 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.
  • Stamkos has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • Stamkos has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).
  • He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in 10 games played).

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
3 Points 0
1 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

