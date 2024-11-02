Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, O’Reilly has averaged 20:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
8 Points 0
3 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

