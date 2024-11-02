Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 10 games, O’Reilly has averaged 20:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.
- O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.