Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 10 games, O’Reilly has averaged 20:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league play.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.