Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 6:21 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -195, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -195, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 10 games, Josi has averaged 26:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.

Josi has five points overall, having at least one point in three different games.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).

Through 10 games, he has five points, with two multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

