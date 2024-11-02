Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 6:21 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -195, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Josi has averaged 26:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.
  • Josi has five points overall, having at least one point in three different games.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).
  • Through 10 games, he has five points, with two multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
5 Points 0
0 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

