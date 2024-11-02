Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 3 Published 10:18 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pelicans 118 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)

Pelicans (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)

Pelicans (-5.2) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Pelicans have covered more often than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the Hawks, who haven’t covered yet in 2024-25.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (100% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (66.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 2-2, while the Hawks are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are 24th in the NBA with 108.5 points per game so far this season. At the other end, they rank 16th with 114.2 points allowed per game.

New Orleans is pulling down 44 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 25.5 assists per contest.

New Orleans is 13th in the NBA with 13.8 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 15 forced turnovers per game.

The Pelicans are making 11 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.3% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the league on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (123.5 points allowed).

Atlanta grabs 42.2 rebounds per game and concede 45.3 boards, ranking 20th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 27.3 assists per game, the Hawks are ninth in the league.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 19th in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (15).

The Hawks are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.2 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35%).

