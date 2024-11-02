Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 3
Published 10:18 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pelicans 118 – Hawks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.7
- The Pelicans have covered more often than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the Hawks, who haven’t covered yet in 2024-25.
- New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (100% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (66.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 2-2, while the Hawks are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- The Pelicans are 24th in the NBA with 108.5 points per game so far this season. At the other end, they rank 16th with 114.2 points allowed per game.
- New Orleans is pulling down 44 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 25.5 assists per contest.
- New Orleans is 13th in the NBA with 13.8 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 15 forced turnovers per game.
- The Pelicans are making 11 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.3% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the league on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (123.5 points allowed).
- Atlanta grabs 42.2 rebounds per game and concede 45.3 boards, ranking 20th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.
- At 27.3 assists per game, the Hawks are ninth in the league.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 19th in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (15).
- The Hawks are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.2 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35%).
