Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 3

Published 10:18 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 3

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Pelicans 118 – Hawks 113

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)
  • Pick OU:

    Over (228.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 231.7
  • The Pelicans have covered more often than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the Hawks, who haven’t covered yet in 2024-25.
  • New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (100% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (66.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 2-2, while the Hawks are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

  • The Pelicans are 24th in the NBA with 108.5 points per game so far this season. At the other end, they rank 16th with 114.2 points allowed per game.
  • New Orleans is pulling down 44 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
  • The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 25.5 assists per contest.
  • New Orleans is 13th in the NBA with 13.8 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 15 forced turnovers per game.
  • The Pelicans are making 11 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.3% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the league on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (123.5 points allowed).
  • Atlanta grabs 42.2 rebounds per game and concede 45.3 boards, ranking 20th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • At 27.3 assists per game, the Hawks are ninth in the league.
  • In 2024-25, Atlanta is 19th in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (15).
  • The Hawks are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.2 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 4

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 4

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 3

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 3

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 9

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 9

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 2

Print Article

SportsPlus