Pelicans vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 3
Published 6:42 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3), which currently has four players listed, as the Pelicans ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (2-4, five injured players) at Smoothie King Center on Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Email newsletter signup
The Pelicans took care of business in their most recent game 125-118 against the Pacers on Friday. In the Pelicans’ win, Zion Williamson led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding six rebounds and 10 assists).
The Hawks’ most recent outing was a 123-115 loss to the Kings on Friday. The Hawks got a team-best 25 points from Trae Young in the loss.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Hamstring
|Dejounte Murray
|PG
|Out
|Hand
|14
|8
|10
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Adductor
|18.8
|3.5
|4
|Herbert Jones
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|6.8
|2.5
|1
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Questionable
|Hip
|12.8
|4.3
|2.3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.