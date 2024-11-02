Pelicans vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 3 Published 6:42 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3), which currently has four players listed, as the Pelicans ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (2-4, five injured players) at Smoothie King Center on Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans took care of business in their most recent game 125-118 against the Pacers on Friday. In the Pelicans’ win, Zion Williamson led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding six rebounds and 10 assists).

The Hawks’ most recent outing was a 123-115 loss to the Kings on Friday. The Hawks got a team-best 25 points from Trae Young in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Murphy III SF Out Hamstring Dejounte Murray PG Out Hand 14 8 10 CJ McCollum SG Out Adductor 18.8 3.5 4 Herbert Jones SF Out Shoulder 6.8 2.5 1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2 Dyson Daniels PG Questionable Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

