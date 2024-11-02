November 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 8:25 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to catch on a Sunday NHL slate that has plenty of thrilling matchups.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch November 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
New York Islanders @ New York Rangers 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Washington Capitals @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Seattle Kraken @ Boston Bruins 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Minnesota Wild 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Chicago Blackhawks @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

