November 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:25 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to catch on a Sunday NHL slate that has plenty of thrilling matchups.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.
How to Watch November 3 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|New York Islanders @ New York Rangers
|1 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Winnipeg Jets
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Carolina Hurricanes
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Boston Bruins
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Minnesota Wild
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Anaheim Ducks
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
