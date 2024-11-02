Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 2

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
  • He has picked up at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Marchessault averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet five times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
  • In 10 games played this season, he has recorded six points, with one multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have allowed 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
6 Points 0
2 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

