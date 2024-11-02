Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
- He has picked up at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Marchessault averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet five times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
- In 10 games played this season, he has recorded six points, with one multi-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have allowed 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|6
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
