Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 10 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.

He has picked up at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Marchessault averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet five times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).

In 10 games played this season, he has recorded six points, with one multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have allowed 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

