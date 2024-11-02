How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3 Published 8:55 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Pelicans are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 21st.

The 108.5 points per game the Pelicans average are 15 fewer points than the Hawks allow (123.5).

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The Hawks score only three more points per game (117.2) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (114.2).

Atlanta has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up 114.9 points per game last year at home. On the road, they fared better offensively, averaging 115.3 points per contest.

In home games, New Orleans allowed 1.5 more points per game (111.4) than away from home (109.9).

The Pelicans made 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 2.9% points worse than they averaged on the road (12.7, 39.7%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks put up 121.9 points per game last season, 7.1 more than they averaged on the road (114.8).

At home, the Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed on the road (120.2).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks made fewer trifectas on the road (13.6 per game) than at home (13.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dejounte Murray Out Hand Trey Murphy III Out Hamstring CJ McCollum Out Adductor Herbert Jones Out Shoulder Jordan Hawkins Questionable Back

Hawks Injuries