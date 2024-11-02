Hawks vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15

Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15

The Washington Wizards go up against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 15, 2024. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Wizards 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Wizards
118.3 Points Avg. 113.7
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 123
46.5% Field Goal % 47%
36.4% Three Point % 34.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 27.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • Jalen Johnson is responsible for 16.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Garrison Mathews from long distance. He makes 3.8 shots from deep per game.
  • Dyson Daniels records 2.8 steals per game. Zaccharie Risacher collects one block a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Kyle Kuzma put up 22.2 points per game last season.
  • Jordan Poole collected 4.4 assists a game and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 8.8 rebounds per matchup.
  • Corey Kispert hit 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • Poole averaged 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas collected 0.8 blocks an outing.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home

Go see the Hawks or Wizards in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/4 Warriors Home
11/8 Grizzlies Away
11/10 Magic Away
11/11 Rockets Away
11/13 Spurs Away
11/15 Hawks Away
11/17 Pistons Home
11/18 Knicks Away
11/22 Celtics Home
11/24 Pacers Away
11/26 Bulls Home

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 2

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 2

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on TV or Streaming Live - November 2

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on TV or Streaming Live – November 2

Where to Watch Titans vs. Patriots on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 3

Where to Watch Titans vs. Patriots on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 3

Print Article

SportsPlus