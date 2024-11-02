Hawks vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15 Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Washington Wizards go up against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 15, 2024. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Wizards 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Wizards 118.3 Points Avg. 113.7 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 123 46.5% Field Goal % 47% 36.4% Three Point % 34.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 27.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson is responsible for 16.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Garrison Mathews from long distance. He makes 3.8 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels records 2.8 steals per game. Zaccharie Risacher collects one block a contest.

Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)

Kyle Kuzma put up 22.2 points per game last season.

Jordan Poole collected 4.4 assists a game and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 8.8 rebounds per matchup.

Corey Kispert hit 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

Poole averaged 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas collected 0.8 blocks an outing.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home –

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/4 Warriors – Home – 11/8 Grizzlies – Away – 11/10 Magic – Away – 11/11 Rockets – Away – 11/13 Spurs – Away – 11/15 Hawks – Away – 11/17 Pistons – Home – 11/18 Knicks – Away – 11/22 Celtics – Home – 11/24 Pacers – Away – 11/26 Bulls – Home –

