Hawks vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15
Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Washington Wizards go up against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 15, 2024. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Wizards 2023-24 Stats
|Hawks
|Wizards
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|113.7
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 27.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Jalen Johnson is responsible for 16.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Garrison Mathews from long distance. He makes 3.8 shots from deep per game.
- Dyson Daniels records 2.8 steals per game. Zaccharie Risacher collects one block a contest.
Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Kyle Kuzma put up 22.2 points per game last season.
- Jordan Poole collected 4.4 assists a game and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 8.8 rebounds per matchup.
- Corey Kispert hit 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Poole averaged 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas collected 0.8 blocks an outing.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
Wizards Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/4
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|11/11
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/24
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
