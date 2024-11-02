Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 10 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -1, and is averaging 17:23 on the ice.

Nyquist has gotten at least one point in four games, with five points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.

He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).

In 10 games played this season, he has recorded five points, with a single multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league play.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

