Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -1, and is averaging 17:23 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has gotten at least one point in four games, with five points in total.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
  • In 10 games played this season, he has recorded five points, with a single multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league play.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
5 Points 0
3 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

