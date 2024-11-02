Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 6:20 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -1, and is averaging 17:23 on the ice.
- Nyquist has gotten at least one point in four games, with five points in total.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
- In 10 games played this season, he has recorded five points, with a single multi-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league play.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.