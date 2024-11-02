Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 6:21 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 19:41 on the ice.
- Forsberg has nine points overall, accumulating at least one point in eight different games.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 10 games played this season, he has recorded nine points, with one multi-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|9
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
