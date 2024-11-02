Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 19:41 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has nine points overall, accumulating at least one point in eight different games.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 10 games played this season, he has recorded nine points, with one multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
9 Points 0
5 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

