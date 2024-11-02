Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on November 2 Published 6:36 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 10 5 4 9 Ryan O’Reilly 10 3 5 8 Jonathan Marchessault 10 2 4 6 Brady Skjei 10 2 3 5 Luke Evangelista 10 1 4 5 Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Cale Makar 11 4 15 19 Nathan MacKinnon 11 5 13 18 Mikko Rantanen 11 4 11 15 Casey Mittelstadt 11 6 7 13 Ross Colton 10 8 1 9

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 31st in the NHL with 24 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

Nashville is ranked 18th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 36 (3.6 per game).

The Predators’ 19.44% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the league.

The Avalanche have the league’s ninth-best scoring offense (38 total goals, 3.4 per game).

Colorado has conceded 4.2 goals per game, and 46 total, which ranks 29th among all NHL teams.

The Avalanche have the NHL’s third-best power-play conversion rate of 35.14%.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.