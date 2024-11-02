Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on November 2
Published 6:36 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-126)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|10
|5
|4
|9
|Ryan O’Reilly
|10
|3
|5
|8
|Jonathan Marchessault
|10
|2
|4
|6
|Brady Skjei
|10
|2
|3
|5
|Luke Evangelista
|10
|1
|4
|5
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Cale Makar
|11
|4
|15
|19
|Nathan MacKinnon
|11
|5
|13
|18
|Mikko Rantanen
|11
|4
|11
|15
|Casey Mittelstadt
|11
|6
|7
|13
|Ross Colton
|10
|8
|1
|9
Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 31st in the NHL with 24 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- Nashville is ranked 18th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 36 (3.6 per game).
- The Predators’ 19.44% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the league.
- The Avalanche have the league’s ninth-best scoring offense (38 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- Colorado has conceded 4.2 goals per game, and 46 total, which ranks 29th among all NHL teams.
- The Avalanche have the NHL’s third-best power-play conversion rate of 35.14%.
