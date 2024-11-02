Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 6:19 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 10 games, Skjei has averaged 20:55 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.

Skjei has picked up at least one point in five games, with five points in total.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).

He has put up five points, all from single-point games, this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.