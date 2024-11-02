Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 6:19 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Skjei has averaged 20:55 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.
- Skjei has picked up at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).
- He has put up five points, all from single-point games, this season.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
