Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 6:19 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 2

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Skjei has averaged 20:55 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • Skjei has picked up at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (nine opportunities).
  • He has put up five points, all from single-point games, this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 2

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 2

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 2

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 2

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Print Article

SportsPlus