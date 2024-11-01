Woman found deceased Published 9:55 am Friday, November 1, 2024

The body of a deceased woman was found near KY 72 near the Dressen community on Thursday.

According to the Harlan County Coroner’s Office, the coroner’s office was contacted by the Harlan City Police Department at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 in reference to a deceased body found near what appears to be a homeless campsite near KY 72 in Harlan. Harlan County Coroner John Derrick Noe responded to the scene and pronounced a 41-year-old female deceased at 4:40 p.m. While the individual has been identified, the name is being withheld until the family can be properly notified.

The death is under investigation by the Harlan County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky State Police. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

Deputy Coroner John Jones, Kentucky State Police, CSX, Lifeguard Ambulance Service, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan City Fire Department, and the KY Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.