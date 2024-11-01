Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2
Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) into their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|840 YDS / 17 TD / 120 YPG / 5.8 YPC
10 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.6 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|1,411 YDS (63.3%) / 8 TD / 4 INT
179 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25.6 RUSH YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|366 YDS / 3 TD / 52.3 YPG / 6.9 YPC
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|12 REC / 365 YDS / 3 TD / 52.1 YPG
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|12 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|19 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|14 TKL / 3 TFL
|Jermod McCoy
|DB
|18 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|W 24-17
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Kentucky Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Demie Sumo
|RB
|419 YDS / 4 TD / 59.9 YPG / 4.6 YPC
12 REC / 108 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
|Brock Vandagriff
|QB
|1,236 YDS (57.1%) / 6 TD / 5 INT
108 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.5 RUSH YPG
|Dane Key
|WR
|39 REC / 587 YDS / 2 TD / 73.4 YPG
|Barion Brown
|WR
|23 REC / 278 YDS / 3 TD / 34.8 YPG
|Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|LB
|16 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|J.J. Weaver
|LB
|8 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 SACK
|D’Eryk Jackson
|LB
|16 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Zion Childress
|DB
|17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Southern Miss
|W 31-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. South Carolina
|L 31-6
|9/14/2024
|vs. Georgia
|L 13-12
|9/21/2024
|vs. Ohio
|W 41-6
|9/28/2024
|at Ole Miss
|W 20-17
|10/12/2024
|vs. Vanderbilt
|L 20-13
|10/19/2024
|at Florida
|L 48-20
|10/26/2024
|vs. Auburn
|L 24-10
|11/2/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Murray State
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Texas
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Louisville
|–