Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2

Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 2

Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) into their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 840 YDS / 17 TD / 120 YPG / 5.8 YPC
10 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.6 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 1,411 YDS (63.3%) / 8 TD / 4 INT
179 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25.6 RUSH YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 366 YDS / 3 TD / 52.3 YPG / 6.9 YPC
Dont’e Thornton WR 12 REC / 365 YDS / 3 TD / 52.1 YPG
James Pearce Jr. DL 12 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Will Brooks DB 19 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Joshua Josephs DL 14 TKL / 3 TFL
Jermod McCoy DB 18 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14
10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Kentucky Key Players

Name Position Stats
Demie Sumo RB 419 YDS / 4 TD / 59.9 YPG / 4.6 YPC
12 REC / 108 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
Brock Vandagriff QB 1,236 YDS (57.1%) / 6 TD / 5 INT
108 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.5 RUSH YPG
Dane Key WR 39 REC / 587 YDS / 2 TD / 73.4 YPG
Barion Brown WR 23 REC / 278 YDS / 3 TD / 34.8 YPG
Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB 16 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
J.J. Weaver LB 8 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 SACK
D’Eryk Jackson LB 16 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Zion Childress DB 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Southern Miss W 31-0
9/7/2024 vs. South Carolina L 31-6
9/14/2024 vs. Georgia L 13-12
9/21/2024 vs. Ohio W 41-6
9/28/2024 at Ole Miss W 20-17
10/12/2024 vs. Vanderbilt L 20-13
10/19/2024 at Florida L 48-20
10/26/2024 vs. Auburn L 24-10
11/2/2024 at Tennessee
11/16/2024 vs. Murray State
11/23/2024 at Texas
11/30/2024 vs. Louisville

