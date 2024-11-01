Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2
Published 10:43 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
Heading into their Saturday, November 2 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (5-6) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-6-1) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Drouin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Valeri Nichushkin
|RW
|Out
|Nhlpa
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ross Colton
|C
|Out
|Foot
|Miles Wood
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the league with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -12.
Avalanche Season Insights
- With 38 goals (3.4 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL’s eighth-best offense.
- Colorado’s total of 46 goals conceded (4.2 per game) ranks 29th in the NHL.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-126)
|Avalanche (+106)
|6.5
