Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2 Published 10:43 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

Heading into their Saturday, November 2 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (5-6) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-6-1) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Mark Jankowski C Questionable Upper Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Nhlpa Tucker Poolman D Out Head Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Artturi Lehkonen LW Questionable Shoulder Ross Colton C Out Foot Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 31st in the league with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -12.

Avalanche Season Insights

With 38 goals (3.4 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL’s eighth-best offense.

Colorado’s total of 46 goals conceded (4.2 per game) ranks 29th in the NHL.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-126) Avalanche (+106) 6.5

